Church sign destroyed in Bradford County after hit and run

FRANKLIN TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WETM) – In the early morning hours of Nov. 16, there were reports of a vehicle causing damage to a church sign in Bradford County.

The incident occurred on SR 414 just east of Spencer Lane, Franklin Township, in front of Franklindale Christian Church.

It was determined that the driver of the vehicle had crossed into the opposite lane before going off the roadway and colliding with the church’s front sign, causing heavy damage, then fleeing the scene.

The vehicle and driver are still unknown at this time.