Church holds drive-thru “thank you lunch” for community first responders

STROUDSBURG, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) – A faith community is showing its appreciation to frontline members of the community during the pandemic.

East Stroudsburg United Methodist Church held a “first responder drive-thru thank you lunch” on Saturday.

All first responders from the community were welcome to cheesesteaks from DW Dawgz, a pork roll sandwich from Rudy’s Tavern, and a soda.

Organizers believe it’s important to recognize service and sacrifice in the community where they worship.

“It’s been a difficult year for restaurants, for servers, for small businesses. So we wanted to support them by buying the food but then also turn around and give it to our first responders who have done so much,” said Scott Kuhnley, Associate Pastor, East Stroudsburg United Methodist Church.

The Associate Pastor says this is just one way of making a difference in the lives of people in the community.