Christy Trial Opens with Dramatic Testimony

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — It was a day of dramatic testimony Tuesday in the federal trial of Shawn Christy from McAdoo.

The Schuylkill County man was the focus of a three-month manhunt after he allegedly threatened to kill President Trump and other public officials.

Federal prosecutors laid out their case and started calling witnesses today. Christy, who is representing himself, also spoke to the jury, basically questioning the evidence.

Christy had to be stopped. He had to be captured. So say federal prosecutors. In his opening statement, Deputy U.S. Attorney Fran Sempa told the jury: “Shawn Christy was a one-man crime wave. He was a man who threatened to put a bullet in the head of President Trump and Northampton County District Attorney John Morganelli.”

Sempa told the jury it all started in April 2018 when Christy failed to show up for a hearing in Schuylkill County to face assault charges.

“It launched was a three-month odyssey that covered six states and Canada. He vowed to use full lethal force against law enforcement if they tried to bring him in,” Sempa said.

Investigators say Christy stoles several weapons, vehicles and broke into homes and businesses. He was captured near Mansfield, Ohio in September. Sempa spoke for about 45 minutes. Then Christy gave his opening statement. He told the jury: “Federal prosecutors have a history of destroying and hiding evidence. A lot of the evidence is hearsay. The actions of law enforcement are questionable. I may or may not call witnesses.”

Federal prosecutors are expected to call 20 witnesses. On Tuesday, afternoon an FBI agent testified about the social media posts allegedly made by Christy.