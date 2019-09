(WBRE/WYOU) — A federal judge has ruled Shawn Christy can represent himself at trial.

The McAdoo man will represent himself on charges related to threats he allegedly made against the president. A district judge granted Christy’s request on Tuesday. The judge appointed an attorney to assist him at trial which is set to start next month.

Christy was indicted in July 2018 for posting online threats against President Trump and Northampton County District Attorney John Morganelli.