Fernanders sentenced to life without parole after double fatal shooting outside of Buffalo Wild Wings

MIDDLEBURG, SNYDER COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Christopher Fernanders, the man who shot and killed his wife Heather Campbell and her friend Matthew Bowersox outside a Buffalo Wild Wings in 2020, has pled guilty to two counts of murder and one count of aggravated circumstances.

The 57-year-old Fernanders was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole. The shooting took place outside of a Buffalo Wild Wings just outside of Selinsgrove in July of 2020.

Walking in and out of the building he admitted he was sorry for everything he’s done but did not speak in court. In court he said he suffers from PTSD and bipolar disorder, both of which he is currently taking medication.

His father spoke on behalf of his family, expressing their remorse for Fernanders’ actions. Fernanders had a protection from abuse order against him by Campbell two weeks before the shooting.

