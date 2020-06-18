Coronavirus

Christopher Cortez enters guilty plea for April 2019 third degree murder

Top Stories
Posted: / Updated:

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — The prosecution and defense reached a plea agreement in court Thursday for Christopher Cortez, in the 2019 homicide of Joseph Monka.

Cortez was one of four people arrested and charged after the body of Joseph Monka was found unresponsive in his Arch Street home in Edwardsville in April 2019.

In addition to Cortez, Monka’s granddaughter Gabriella Long, Mercedes Hall, and Devin Cunningham were all arrested and charged with murder, conspiracy, and others.

Cortez was sentenced to 35 to 80 years. Hall awaits sentencing after entering a plea in October. Long and Cunningham remain incarcerated pending trial.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

3-Day Forecast

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Community Calendar

Your Photos

Top Stories

More Top Stories

Latest Videos