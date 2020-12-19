“Christmas With The Cops” toy drive held in Lackawanna County

DUNMORE, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) – Today marks the last leg of the “Christmas With The Cops” toy drive. The last collection effort was held at the Greater Scranton YMCA’s Christmas drive-thru event.

“Being able to see Santa today I think is gonna put a smile on the kids faces,” said Tom Richardson, Patrolman, Dunmore Police Department.

It’s the third annual Christmas With The Cops event, which gives Christmas gifts and basic necessities to local children in need. On Saturday, police officers from Dunmore and Scranton worked alongside staff of the Greater YMCA for the last day of collection for the event.

People could drive through the parking lot of the YMCA with their children, say hi to Santa and other costumed characters, and drop off their donations.

“The kids in school will fill out a Christmas wish list and once their wish list has been completed, they give it to us. Through a lottery system we select so many kids and we take care of those families the best we can for Christmas,” said Richardson.

This is the YMCA’s third drive-thru event over this year. Trish Fisher, the President and CEO of the Greater Scranton YMCA, says they have been popular, even causing a line outside of the parking lot.

“In the past two events the kids are yelling out the windows and laughing and singing, and we’re really excited to see them as well,” said Fisher.

Officers say the need for collection events for children such as this has been rising.

“Our first year, we did about 120, 130 kids. Last year, we were up well over 150. And this year we will probably be hitting the 200 mark,” said Richardson.

Organizers say this year has been tough, not only for adults but for children as well. That’s why spending a little time with Santa, or even the Grinch, goes a long way.

“The struggle is real for everybody this year, so what it is, is we would like to make sure everybody has a Christmas and to continue the tradition,” said Richardson.

“They’re missing out on things that they had in the past so I think it’s really important to show that we care and that Santa cares,” said Fisher.

Anyone still interested in making a donation has until Tuesday to drop it off at the Dunmore Police Station.