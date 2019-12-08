Christmas With a Twist Concert held in Kingston

(WBRE/WYOU) — Listening to songs of the season for a small fee to help those in need.

Stephen Perillo and his band performed Saturday night at Dorranceton United Methodist Church in Kingston. The music included contemporary, classical holiday, and religious.

The cost of attending? A toy to be dropped off in a donation bin to benefit the U.S. Marine Corps Reserve Toys for Tots program. Organizers called the event Christmas With a Twist because the holiday can be celebrated in different ways.

“It’s a twist meaning it’s not only for giving, but remembering who we are as the children of God. So it’s also giving in another way,” said Pastor Brian Wallace.

The band hosts the event annually at different locations dating back to 2010.