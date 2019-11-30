Christmas Village at Knoebels

(WBRE/WYOU) — For some of us, a quaint Christmas village is the place to get the holiday shopping season started.

Knoebels’ only year-round restaurant has been converted again into a Christmas village. For a second year in a row now, Nickle Plate is where you can go on Christmas tree shopping, enjoy a Christmas display, and visit a pop-up gift shop.

On weekends, visitors can also enjoy an all-you-can-eat breakfast buffet with Santa and the Knoebels characters. Christmas village is open each Saturday and Sunday through December 15th.