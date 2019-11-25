Christmas Trees Used to Promote Reading in Selinsgrove

SELINSGROVE, SNYDER COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) It’s still a few days from Thanksgiving, but a lot of people have their Christmas trees up.

Or in one local library’s case, at least a dozen trees up.

Eyewitness News reporter Morgan Parrish explains how the Rudy Gelnet Memorial Library tree fest is aiming to encourage more reading.

O Christmas tree..o Christmas tree How lovely are your branches…And books!

Carol Sprenkel, from Port Trevorton, exclaimed: “Oh it’s beautiful I come in more than once to look at all of them and check them out closer.”

The Rudy Gelnet Memorial Library is again bringing the spirit of Christmas to Selinsgrove with Christmas trees galore! The 16th annual Tree Fest of children’s books is taking over the library in hopes of encouraging children to pick up a book.

Gretchen Wagoner is the chairperson Tree Fest she tells us “It brings people into the library it gets people involved they look forward to it every year.”

20 Christmas trees and six wreaths are decorated and set up through the library…All done by designers in the community as young as two years old..up to senior citizens.

Community members can now come in and purchase a ticket to vote on the favorites. The money raised will go towards summer reading programs in all of the libraries in Snyder County.

Grethen Wagoner explained, “We have evidence today that if a child is read to and is introduced to books at an early age they do much better in school.”

Julio Costales from Selinsgrove told us “I think it’s really important us as parents and everybody in the world should encourage these kids to study and read.”

Each tree is based on a children’s book, showcasing the theme of the story.

The diversity of the books range from Harry Potter, to How the Grinch Stole Christmas, and even The Nightmare Before Christmas.

“The young decorators of this tree chose to designing it as pig the elf and chose to incorporate this specific scene.”

Carol Sprenkel’s grandson participated in the fun.

Carol said, “They each had to make up their own book title and then draw a picture of the title and this is his tree.”

O Christmas tree..your boughs, can teach a lesson.

The popular vote will be counted and announced on December 19th.