Christmas Tree Prices are on Santa’s Naughty List

(WBRE/WYOU) — If you’re heading out to buy a fresh-cut live Christmas tree, you may want to brace yourself for sticker shock.

The U.S. has experienced a 33 percent drop in Christmas tree production since 1977. Pair that with droughts and wildfires on the west coast, there’s a shortage. Christmas tree prices have more than doubled since 2008.

The average price of a tree is now $76, according to the National Christmas Tree Association. The spike in prices is the result of the 2008 financial crisis when many tree farmers went out of business and replacement trees were not planted.