Christmas Tree Lit in Bethlehem

They opened the Christmas season Saturday in the Biblical town of Bethlehem by lighting a huge tree in Manger Square.

The traditional tree-lighting ceremony took place with hundreds watching. A bright red star shines at the top of the tree, which is illuminated by hundreds of golden-white bulbs. After the tree-lighting, fireworks were set off over the Church of the Nativity.

Bethlehem is revered as the birthplace of Jesus and attracts thousands of tourists and Christian pilgrims each year.