Closings & Delays
There are currently 2 active closings. Click for more details.

Christmas Tree Lit in Bethlehem

Top Stories
Posted: / Updated:

(WBRE/WYOU) — They opened the Christmas season Saturday in the Biblical town of Bethlehem by lighting a huge tree in Manger Square.

The traditional tree-lighting ceremony took place with hundreds watching. A bright red star shines at the top of the tree, which is illuminated by hundreds of golden-white bulbs. After the tree-lighting, fireworks were set off over the Church of the Nativity.

Bethlehem is revered as the birthplace of Jesus and attracts thousands of tourists and Christian pilgrims each year.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

3-Day Forecast

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Community Calendar

Your Photos