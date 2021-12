WILLIAMSPORT, LYCOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A Christmas gift to those who serve is sure to brighten up the holiday season in Lycoming County.

The Williamsport Bureau of Police received a huge Christmas tree donated by the Zimmer Century Tree Farm in Covington. The tree stands at least 16 feet tall and is decorated with blue and white lights, along with the city’s police badges.

The department says they’re not quite done decorating yet but they’re very thankful for such a generous donation.