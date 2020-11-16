Christmas tree added to University of Scranton campus to foster holiday spirit

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The University of Scranton has a new, permanent addition to the campus community.

A 25-foot tall Norway spruce evergreen tree sits on the Dionne green, as of Sunday. The university president used an executive order to buy the tree as a way to foster holiday spirit.

He says, last year’s tree, while traditional, had a squirrel problem that did not allow the tree to be lit. And, the tree was planted in place early because campus closes for winter break next week, and he wants all students to enjoy it this year.

“It’s all about happiness and cheer, and everyone could use a little bit of that right now,” student Peter Amicucci said.

“It’s here because two years ago, we had a little bit of a smaller tree, but being the Scranton community that we are, we embraced it with love– our little ‘Charlie Brown tree.’ And now that this tree is planted, it can be here for year’s to come,” student Timothy Cody said.

The university president and some students say the tree being planted on campus is a symbol of hope and a way to continue traditions during a trying year.