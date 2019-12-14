Christmas Kids Club brings out Christmas cheer in Jim Thorpe

JIM THORPE, CARBON COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — We’re just a week and a half away from Christmas and the holiday festivities are in full swing. Which means, why sit inside when you could partake in all the fun?

Lights, ornaments, and holiday visitors. The holiday spirit is alive and well in Jim Thorpe.

“When the children come to town to do all the things downtown, sometimes they don’t have things to do but go into the shops and go shopping so I turned the ballroom into a kids club so it gives kids something to look forward to in coming to Jim Thorpe with their parents,” Christmas Kids Club event coordinator Lisa Meff said.

The ballroom at the Mauch Chunk Museum has been transformed into a winter wonderland. It’s all part of Jim Thorpe’s 38th annual Olde Time Christmas. The idea is to have a place where kids can unwind, have fun, and spend the day with their families.

“I think it’s really good because … the crafts that I have, have directions so the parents can actually help the children, spend quality time with them,” Meff said.

“I’m spending time with my granddaughter that normally she’d be watching TV or playing on her tablet at home so this is good,” Debra Knott of Nesquehoning said.

There are all kinds of activities at the ballroom, from arts and crafts to Christmas movie watching to even picking out your favorite Christmas tree. Local people and businesses have entered their Christmas trees in a friendly competition where families are helping judge the most festive tree to win cash prizes at the end of the month.

“I like the Charlie Brown tree over there because the mistletoe and stuff makes it look really pretty,” Anna Course said.

As some children sat still while getting their face painted, others treated themselves to bags of popcorn. But they all agreed on one thing: spending their Saturday in the ballroom brought them plenty of Christmas cheer.

The Christmas Kids Club is held three weekends in December. It will wrap up next Sunday at 5 p.m.