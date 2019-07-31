Christmas in July Wrap

(WBRE/WYOU-TV) Our Christmas in July drive wrapped up on Tuesday.

The Christmas season is over that doesn’t mean local families are no longer in need.

One in five children face hunger in Northeastern and Central Pennsylvania, but with your gift, we can put fresh and healthy food on their tables.

You can still give a monetary donation to help in the fight against hunger.

During Eyewitness News at 5 am and 6 am we were joined by Rich Kutz, Director Weinberg Food Bank.

Wegman’s General Manager Dave Grossi joined for Eyewitness News at 11 am and Noon.

On PA Live Alana Roberts from PPL and Gene Brady, Executive of the Weinberg Food Bank joined us.

Jerry Champi, President & CEO FNCB Bank joined us at 5 pm on Eyewitness News

Gretchen Hunt-Greaves, Director of Resource Development, Weinberg Food Bank. joined us at 5:30 pm on Eyewitness News

During Eyewitness News at 6 pm Gene Brady, Executive Director Weinberg Food Bank joined Josh Hodell.

During Eyewitness News at 7 on WYOU

Ann Blaskiewicz, Community Relations Manager of UGI Utilities, Inc joined us as we wrapped up Christmas in July.