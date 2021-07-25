Christmas in July craft fest held in Swoyersville

SWOYERSVILLE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A holiday that is normally held in the dead of winter was celebrated in Luzerne County.

Swoyersville Mayor Christopher Concert hosted a Christmas in July craft festival, Sunday. It was held at the borough building on Main Street.

The festival offered many homemade crafts as well as jewelry for sale. Everyone enjoyed live music, food and crafts for the children.

The festival was originally planned by Swoyersville American Legion Post 644 but it was cancelled at the last minute, but Mayor Concert decided it must go on to benefit area veterans.

“Today we have had such an outpouring of donations, I mean it would have taken years for my church to gather all of this stuff. We take items for the hospitalized veterans at the VA and then we also have a collection for the homeless veterans,” Bonnie Chocallo of First Baptist Church of Wyoming with the Veterans Mission said.

Proceeds will help veterans who belong to the post. Toys were also collected which will be held until the Christmas season to give to children.