Christmas in July coming to an end on Tuesday

PITTSTON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — United Way of Wyoming Valley’s 31st annual Christmas in July is another big success.

On Friday, 53 area organizations took the food they collected the past month and dropped it off at the CEO Weinberg Regional Food Bank near Pittston.

The donations were weighed and came in at a whopping 20,146 pounds of food. Trion Industries donated the most with 5,703 pounds. This friendly competition among businesses started in 1989 as a way to reduce the summer slump in food bank donations.

“Hunger doesn’t take a vacation, so it’s important during the summer time that we keep our food banks and pantries stacked,” president/CEO of United Way of Wyoming Valley Bill Jones said.

All of the food goes to the CEO Weinberg Food Bank to be distributed to participating food pantries. Eyewitness News is a proud sponsor of Christmas in July.