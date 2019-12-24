Christmas Eve fire forces more than a dozen into the street

MT. CARMEL, NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) – Residents of a Northumberland County apartment complex were forced into the street on Christmas Eve after a smokey fire.

Fire crews responded to West 3rd Street around 4 a.m. Tuesday. The fire was put out within 30 minutes.

Despite initial reports of entrapment, no one was hurt in the blaze.

Ten apartment units are in the building and officials say more than a dozen people are now left with no place to go.

The Red Cross in on scene assisting those displaced.