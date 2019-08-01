Chiropractor has sexual abuse charges dropped

(WBRE/WYOU)— Sexual abuse charges against a former chiropractor in Lackawanna County have been dropped.

John Stevens was arrested in November to face charges that he sexually abused a woman at his practice in South Abington Township. The abuse allegedly happened consensually in March 2018.

Stevens voluntarily gave up his chiropractic license when he was initially charged. With several court hearings, district attorney Mark Powell dropped the charges because of the lack of credible evidence.

“He has lost his license. He has gone through a year of hell because of these false allegations and finally the DA’s office has admitted,” attorney Michael Goffer said.

“I would like to thank my family, friends, patients, and members of the community for their overwhelming support. I have been in practice for 26 years,” Dr. Stevens said.

Stevens closed down his practice and tells Eyewitness News he does not plan to re-open it. However, he would like to get his license back before retirement.