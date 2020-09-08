Chipperfield Elementary to be closed September 8th after student tests positive for COVID-19

STROUDSBURG, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The Chipperfield Elementary School in the Stroudsburg Area School District will be closed Tuesday, September 8th after a student tested positive for COVID-19.

According to a letter addressed to parents and students, Chipperfield Elementary will be closed Tuesday, September 8th for a deep cleaning of the building. The affected classroom will participate in virtual learning with a tentative return date of in-person instruction on September 16th and the classrooms and spaces used by the individual will be closed off, cleaned and disinfected according to CDC guidelines.

All other SASD schools will remain open on Tuesday, September 8th, 2020 following SOP. Chipperfield Elementary School will reopen for students A-K Wednesday, September 9th, 2020. All Chipperfield Elementary School students will learn remotely Tuesday, September 8th.

You can read the entire letter here.