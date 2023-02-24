SOUTH ABINGTON TOWNSHIP, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— During the Lenten season, a volunteer fire company in Lackawanna County is hosting its biggest fundraiser of the year, and it’s extra cheesy.

Pizzas are flying out of the Chinchilla Hose Company of South Abington Township. It’s a Lenten tradition the volunteers there have been doing for decades.

The 31st annual Chinchilla Hose Company Pizza Sale Fundraiser is underway. More than a dozen volunteers make and sell hundreds of homemade pizzas every Friday at the firehouse in South Abington Township during Lent.

“The prep does take a lot of effort. Usually, there’s a few guys here one night a week working on the sauce and the rest of the week we’re just shredding cheese and making boxes,” said Michael Traher, Pizza Committee Chairperson & EMS Lieutenant.

All money raised from the pizza sale supports the critical work of the volunteer fire department and it’s their largest fundraiser of the year.

“Helps us provide our services to the community by maintaining trucks, paying for new equipment and training,” said Traher.

The dedicated volunteers look forward to lending a hand, whipping up red, white, and broccoli pizza.

“This is something that I’ve been doing with Chinchilla Fire Company for many, many years. I love coming down and helping out. it’s a great cause, it’s great for the fire department they can certainly use the funds,” explained Chris Chermak, Lackawanna County Commissioner.

Many community members keep coming back for more.

“I’ve been coming here for probably 20 years now, it’s my favorite pizza I look forward to it every year. It’s fantastic, goes to a good cause to take care of everybody in the community,” said Jeff Pallo of Clarks Summit.

The Chinchilla Hose Company of South Abington Township’s Pizza Sale Fundraiser runs every Friday through April 7th.