Children, teenagers impacted emotionally by COVID-19

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The coronavirus crisis means children and teenagers are experiencing worries and anxieties caused by a huge disruption of routine and a future full of uncertainty.

Dr. Robin Gurwitch, psychologist and professor in the Department of Psychiatry and Behavioral Sciences at Duke University Medical Center, spoke to Eyewitness News about the pandemic emotional and psychological impact on children.

“The science tells us that they may have more problems with attention and concentration and they may have a little bit more meltdowns,” Dr. Gurwitch said. “We have to be really mindful as adults to take a breath before we react.”

Healthbeat Reporter Mark Hiller shares his conversation with Dr. Gurwitch tonight on Eyewitness News.

