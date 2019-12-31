Children get a head start in ringing in the new year in Northumberland

NORTHUMBERLAND, NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — New Year’s Eve is being celebrated a little early in one Northumberland County community. A large crowd turning out for an unusual part of the party.

Just like that, it’s the new year in Northumberland. Well, sort of. The seventh annual Countdown to Noon took place at the Priestly Forsyth Library where hundreds of children put on their party hats to watch the ball drop. The idea is to give kids something fun to do for the new year.

“Adults have parties, adults celebrate, so why not the kids?” said library director Jeff Johnstonbaugh.

The clocks reversed by 12 hours and just like that, it was 2020. And this isn’t just your average ball drop. It’s an oxygen atom. Joseph Priestly, who lived in Northumberland, is credited with discovering the gas.

“This is pretty exciting. We come here pretty much every year and it’s fun,” said Clara Graham of Lewisburg.

“I’m looking forward to the molecule dropping because I’ve never been here before so I’m just really excited about it,” said Callan Greene of Sunbury.

“It’s fun. You get to come out and watch the thing drop from the sky,” Micah Minnier of Northumberland said.

Not only are kids watching the ball drop, but they’re also having champagne toasts, which is actually filled with sprite.

“This is a wonderful thing for the kids and not just the kids but adults as well. It’s a great family event,” Mayor Daniel Berard said.

“This is really great. This is our first time here. Normally I’m working so it was a great opportunity to bring my grandson,” Lori Simpson of Sunbury said.

Kids were also given hot chocolate and popcorn and enjoyed New Year’s Eve arts and crafts.