Children excited to attend first-ever race at Pocono Raceway

LONG POND, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE 28/WYOU 22 EYEWITNESS NEWS) — With so many sporting events canceled during the pandemic, many NASCAR fans have been looking forward to this year’s race weekend.

But for some fans, it’s their first time ever there, making the race even more memorable. A lot of the first-timers are kids who say it’s exciting to see the cars in person and that it’s an experience they’ll never forget.

“It’s a real-life NASCAR!” Chase Douglas of Washington, D.C. said.

“It’s a dream come true to just to just see the smile on Chase’s face because this is something he really, really wanted to do,” Dawn Norman of Washington, D.C. said.

“It’s really exciting. I love it,” Maurice Douglas of Washington, D.C. said.

Another kid is such a super fan, he brought his toy collection of cars along with him and couldn’t wait to see them in person.

“On the track, the cars are going zoom zoom zoom!” Jordan Berger of Wyckoff, New Jersey said.

“My husband and I have been coming here for a while so this is the first time we get to bring Jordan and it’s so great to see it through his eyes,” Jordan’s mom, Heather said.

It wasn’t everyone’s first time at the race, but they say it’s unlike past visits.

“It’s nice being back to the track and trying to see who wins and like meeting the drivers again,” Madison Kipp of Athens said.

“It’s very cool to see that my favorite racecar drivers’ cars up in person and taking pictures. And this is probably an experience I’m never going to forget,” Zachariah Zappulla-Roamer of High Bridge, New Jersey said.

Now not every kid roots for the same drivers to win, but they are all happy to get the up-close experience of a lifetime.