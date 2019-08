(WBRE/WYOU) — A little boy in Lackawanna County had to be sent to the hospital after reportedly being shot with a BB gun.

Scranton police say a father and his 10-year-old son were walking on the 400 block of Foster Street when someone shot at the boy from a car. Police say the BB hit the child’s neck. Doctors were able to remove it.

Scranton police say the incident seemed random and that the father did not recognize the vehicle.