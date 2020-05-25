Child shot and killed in Carbon County

CARBON COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Tragedy struck a small neighborhood in Carbon County this Memorial Day weekend when a small child shot and killed.

There are not many details available at this point but what we do know is a two-year-old child has died.

Pennsylvania State Police have not released any information about their investigation into the incident yesterday along the 100 block of Laurel Springs Road.

The Carbon County Coroner’s office confirms a two-year-old was shot and taken to St. Luke’s in Lehighton where they died Sunday. The coroner also confirming the parents of the child have been questioned.

An autopsy is scheduled for Wednesday morning to determine official cause of death. Many neighbors say they weren’t home at the time of the incident but were shaken when they heard the news.

They also indicate that the home is a rental property so they did not know the family. They agree it’s just that much more devastating to hear Monday.

Again there has been no response from Pennsylvania State Police, but we will provide more information when it becomes available.