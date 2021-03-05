Child dead after hit and run in Luzerne County, police searching for driver

HUNTINGTON TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) – State Police in Luzerne County are searching for the driver who hit a young buy and left him for dead Friday evening.

The search is on for a man who hit a 7-year-old boy riding his bike in Huntington Township and then fled the scene.

Police say a man in a dark-colored pickup truck struck the boy on Bonnieville Road.

They think it was an accident, but that the driver knew he hit the child as he fled the scene and dragged the bike down the road.

We spoke with the family Saturday and they say the boy’s name was Gabriel Michael Bierly.

They say they want justice, and they’re leaving it up to the police to get it.

“The child is deceased. He’s a young child, 7 years old, which is very upsetting to the family and other kids who were with him when he was riding the bicycle and was hit. So, we’re asking for the public’s help in identifying the driver of the vehicle,” said Master Trooper Deanna Piekanski.

The family says they believe it is someone local and that the truck has passed their home several times before.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Pennsylvania State Police or 911.