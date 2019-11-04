WILLIAMSPORT, LYCOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Every year more than 3.6 million referrals are made to Children Protection Agencies involving nearly 7 million children across the country. More than four children died each day from neglect and abuse. This ongoing crisis was the focus of a child abuse summit held in Lycoming County today.

Geisinger Janet Weis Children’s Hospital hosted its 2nd Annual Pennsylvania Children’s Hospital Child Abuse Summit. People dedicated to the issue of child abuse had a discussion on how we as a community can do better to put an end to it.

Physicians, State Legislators, Children and Youth Members, and Child Advocates are working together towards eliminating child abuse. It’s a conversation that is crucial to have in the community.

According to the Pennsylvania Department of Human Services, about two out of every thousand children were abused in 2018. Sexual abuse remains the leading type of abuse and parents continue to be the most responsible for the abuse of their children.

Leaders say some priorities include working on funding needs for hospitals and funding needs for child advocacy centers so children can get the help they need.