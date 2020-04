WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) – There is much concern for those who are considered invisible victims during the coronavirus crisis.







They are the victims of child abuse.

Teachers and others who would otherwise spot signs of child abuse do not have that interaction with children since schools are closed and children are staying at home.

