Chewy looking to fill 1,600 jobs in Lackawanna and Luzerne Counties

LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Jobs are up for grabs. Online retailer Chewy is looking for hundreds of people to join their company.

In Lackawanna County alone this year Amazon’s warehouse and Canpack, a new manufacturing company, announced nearly 1,000 new jobs combined. On top of that, Chewy is accepting applications for nearly double that.

Online pet food retailer Chewy is looking to hire a whopping 1,600 full and part-time employees across Lackawanna and Luzerne Counties. Job locations are here at its newest distribution warehouse in Archbald and its Hanover Township center.

“I hope that it really gets a lot of people their jobs. I know personally a lot of people who have been out of jobs and they are really desperately looking. The pandemic really caused a lot of problems for everybody,” Lou’s Pizza co-owner Brandon Rotell said.

Rotell sees a potential for an increase in business for all small business owners if positions are filled.

A Chewy billboard is on display near Lou’s Pizza in Olyphant. Those who apply could get paid up to $20.25 an hour.

“I’m hoping to get a little more business in here whether it’s people coming into work or out of town or just people around the area having some more money to spend and actually go out and give back to the economy,” Rotell said.

Friday, Pennsylvania Department of Labor and Industry released jobless numbers for April. The state’s unemployment rate sits at 7.4 percent. In Lackawanna County, 8.1 percent from March according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics.

“A lot of people are getting stimulus checks and they don’t want to work. But hopefully when that’s over, everybody can start going back to work,” Santarelli and Sons Oil vice president Fred Santarelli said.

Chewy is also offering incentives for new applicants. Along with increase wages the retailer is adding sign on and referral bonuses of $500 plus overtime incentives. Santarelli hopes people can trickle it down in the local economy at his gas stations.

“When they first started Chewy and they rebuilt it, all the contractors were coming down here. It was very good. Hopefully they can still come and buy food,” Santarelli said.

Those interested can find more information and apply at Chewy.com/jobs.