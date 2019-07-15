Cherry Creek Snorkel!

(WBRE/WYOU) it’s certainly been a hot summer day– one of those days where all you want to do is splash around in the water.

That’s exactly what some families were doing in Monroe County on Sunday but they weren’t at the pool!

Eyewitness News reporter Kristina Shalhoup has the details on an educational event that had everyone excited to explore the outdoors.

A bunch of kids snorkeled up and head out to Cherry Creek, to see what was at the bottom!

For the Brodhead Watershed Association, it’s all about making learning fun!

“They’re having fun. It’s a beautiful summer day to slop in a creek in the Poconos… But they’re learning, whether they know it or not?” said Bob Neil, of the Brodhead Watershed Association.

The organization often holds educational events.

This time, they put together something a little different than the average lecture.

“We bring the kids, and the parents, out to Cherry Creek, to jump in with a snorkel and see what we can find in the water!” said Neil.

An easy sell for parents…

“I love swimming in the creeks! It’s something that we did as children” said Amy Strausser and Kyleigh Davis, Snorkelers.

“If your kids are sitting around playing video games, this is a great thing- to get out, and do something, and be involved in your community,” noted Katrina Adams and Austin Gottstein, Snorkelers.

And an even easier sell for the kids.

The group was able to find and learn about some of the critters that make the creek their home.

As well as what it means when those critters are nowhere to be found.

Successful lessons in the right setting that will keep everybody coming back for more.

Brodhead Watershed is planning to host another snorkeling day in August.

You have to register beforehand but the event is free.