Check presented to Kettle Creek Environmental Education Center in honor of late teacher

(WBRE/WYOU) — Students and teachers gave back Tuesday in honor of a longtime educator who passed away in November.

A $2,000 check was presented to the Kettle Creek Environmental Education Center by the Pocono Mountain School District. For over 30 years, Karen Boyle taught mostly elementary students in Monroe County about the environment.

Boyle passed away in November after a battle with cancer. Students and staff at Swiftwater Elementary had a dress down day to collect money to donate in her honor since she had worked with so many of the kids through the years.

“Karen was a big part of developing the program, writing the program and most importantly just having contacts with the kids which is what she loved doing and the kids loved her right back,” Kettle Creek Environmental Education Coordinator Roger Spotts said.

“It’s very important to our school students because the Kettle Creek staff members not only come into our buildings but we also have many field trips,” Swiftwater Elementary principal Krislin Ofalt said.

Boyle’s last days at Kettle Creek were helping to run the annual Envirothon back in May. There students across Monroe County tested their environmental knowledge.