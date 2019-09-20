Charges will not be filed in Jeremy Soto case

(WBRE/WYOU) — The Luzerne County District Attorney’s Office has released the results of the investigation into the death of Jeremy Soto.

In June 2019 an autopsy was performed on Soto and the manner of death was ruled homicide. The investigation determined that Soto was the aggressor and the impact he suffered was in response to his aggressive behavior. It was ruled that the male had acted in self-defense and charges will not be filed.

According to the investigation, on the night of May 31, 2019, Soto began shouting at a group of people as they left a male’s apartment on North Main Street, Wilkes-Barre. Soto followed as the male walked back towards his apartment. It was then Soto attempted to attack the man.

The male then punched Soto twice, knocking him down. As Soto tried to get up and grab the man, the male then knocked Soto unconscious. After a failed attempt at revival, Soto was taken to the hospital where he remained unconscious until he was pronounced dead on June 4, 2019.

Prior to the events of May 31st, Soto had demonstrated erratic and aggressive behavior on multiple occasions since 2017. This included two Protection from Abuse Orders filed against him from family members. The report indicates that he also was acting aggressive the day before and the morning of the incident.