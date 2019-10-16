Charges Filed in Berwick Assault Case

(WBRE/WYOU) — Berwick Police have charged Michael Porth of Berwick in connection with the assault on Geraldine Carson last week.

Carson was found tied up and beaten beyond recognition inside her home near Walnut Street on October 8th.

According to police, prior to the assault, Porth and Carson had argued over a debt Carson supposedly owed Porth and Porth’s brother Christopher Wolf Lynn.

Porth is charged with aggravated assault, robbery, burglary, kidnapping, unlawful restraint, and theft.

Carson remains in critical condition at an area trauma center.

We will update this story as news becomes available.