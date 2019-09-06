Charges filed against the driver who police say left a special needs student alone on a bus

PALMERTON, CARBON COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Charges have been filed against the driver of the van who police say left a special-needs high school student alone on a bus for four hours.

Rodger Sander, 75, of Palmerton has been charged with Recklessly Endangering Another Person, a misdemeanor, for allegedly neglecting to make sure all the students were off the special needs bus before parking it at his residence on Harvard Avenue.

According to police, Sander said on Wednesday morning he dropped the kids off at school in Lehighton. When he did, he says he yelled, “everyone off the bus” before pulling away and heading home, but he admits to not checking the seats.

Sander said he came out to the bus around 12:30 pm and a kid in the back of the bus sat up. He says the child must have been laying on the seat and he didn’t see him at drop off.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for October 9th at 10:30 am.