Charges filed against teens who tortured deer

(WBRE/WYOU) — An update on an animal abuse story in central Pennsylvania that has many people outraged.

The Jefferson County District Attorney’s Office filed charges against two teenagers. Investigators say the pair appeared in a viral video torturing a deer in November.

Officials would not confirm the nature of the charges. The video showed the two teens, one 18 and the other 16 attacking an antlered whitetail deer that appears to be wounded.

A petition with more than 700,000 signatures called for the Pennsylvania Game Commission to file charges in the case.