Charges filed against parents of two year-old boy shot in Carbon County

EAST PENN TOWNSHIP, CARBON COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) – Charges have been filed against the parents of a 2 year old boy that was shot in Carbon County on Sunday.

28 year-old Andrew Zawoiski, and 24 year-old Christian McFarland were arraigned Thursday morning on charges that include involuntary manslaughter; endangering the welfare of children – parent/guardian/other commits offense; marijuana – small amount personal use; use/possession of drug paraphernalia; and recklessly endangering another person.

The Carbon County coroner identified the 2 year-old as Christian Zawoiski.

The incident happened just after 4:00 PM on Sunday at their home on Laurel Spring Road in East Penn Township.

Police say the unattended boy was able to access a loaded handgun and shot himself with it.

Paramedics rushed the 2 year old boy to Saint Luke’s Hospital in Lehighton where he was pronounced dead a short time after arriving.

The parents have a preliminary hearing set for June 10th. They are both in the Carbon County Prison on $50,000 bail each.