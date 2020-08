TURBOTVILLE, NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Charges have been filed in the death of a toddler in Turbotville, Northumberland County.

Britney Bridges of Turbotville faces charges of involuntary manslaughter and endangering the welfare of a child. According to the affidavit, the toddler was found face-down in a neighbor’s pool on August 11th.

The toddler was taken to UPMC-Muncy for treatment where he was pronounced dead.