Charges filed against man accused of shooting six Philadelphia officers

Posted: / Updated:

(WBRE/WYOU) — In news across the commonwealth, attempted murder charges were filed Saturday against 36-year-old Maurice Hill, the man accused of shooting six Philadelphia police officers during an hours-long standoff Wednesday.

Other charges include assault of a law enforcement officer. The filing comes three days after Hill allegedly barricaded himself in a rowhouse when police tried to serve a narcotics warrant.

Hill was denied bail during a preliminary arraignment. He’s due back in court on September 5.

