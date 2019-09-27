Charges filed against Hazleton man after deadly crash investigation

(WBRE/WYOU) — A 13-month-long investigation into a deadly crash leads to multiple charges in Luzerne County.

Police arrested 47-year-old David Dodd of Hazleton for a crash that happened in August of last year. Police say Dodd struck a pedestrian with his car on North Church Street between 19th and 20th Streets in Hazleton.

He then took off and the pedestrian was taken to Lehigh Valley Hospital where he later died. Dodd is charged with multiple violations, the worst being third-degree felony of an accident involving death.