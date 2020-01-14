Charges Filed After Man Left Paralyzed in Training Facility Shooting

STROUDSBURG, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — Police say one man has been charged after shooting another man in the neck during a training session at Threat Assessment Tactical Solutions (T.A.T.S.) in Stroudsburg.

The charges stem from a September 15th incident when police responded to the facility for a reported shooting. 28-year-old Cody Saylor of Allentown is facing a number of charges.

Police say when they arrived on the scene they found 46-year-old Darin James McMahon of Delaware lying unresponsive between a car and wall with a gunshot wound to his neck. He was in a room used for different training scenarios.

CPR was performed on McMahon by people on the scene and he was flown by helicopter to an area hospital.

Eyewitness News file video shows targets used in simulation training at T.A.T.S.

Scenarios played out at T.A.T.S. involve customers utilizing “simunition” (paint) weapons to train in a “force on force” atmosphere, while participating in different scenarios, according to the release.

Eyewitness News file video from T.A.T.S. show a “simunition” paint weapon used in training simulations at the facility.

Police spoke with 28-year-old Cody Saylor of Allentown. During the course of the investigation police say it was learned that he brought a live weapon, a Glock 19, into the facility.

According to police, “This was the second day of scheduled training. After a morning training session, Saylor exchanged his “simunition” gun for his personal Glock 19 pistol, before leaving the facility for lunch. After returning from lunch, Saylor never secured his Glock pistol in the designated lockers, and never retrieved his assigned “simunition” gun before beginning the next scenario. As the next scenario unfolded, Saylor engaged with McMahon, firing his live Glock 19 pistol, striking McMahon in the neck area and subsequently causing injuries that resulted in him being paralyzed from the neck down.”

Saylor has been charged with Aggravated Assault, Discharge of a Firearm into Occupied Structure and Recklessly Endangering Another Person.