Live Now
Tracking the Tropics: Hurricane Dorian

Charges dropped against Carbondale man

Top Stories
Posted: / Updated:

(WBRE/WYOU) — A former Lackawanna County correctional officer is no longer a suspect in a sex scandal.

A judge dropped all charges against Paul Voglino of Carbondale. He’s one of seven officers accused in a prison sex scandal that is alleged to have happened several years ago.

Voglino was accused of having sexual contact with a woman on at least two occasions while she was behind bars between 2002 and 2003.

Voglino maintained his innocence during court proceedings, even turning down a plea deal. He tells Eyewitness News he is asking for his job back.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

3-Day Forecast

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Community Calendar

Your Photos