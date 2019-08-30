Charges dropped against Carbondale man

(WBRE/WYOU) — A former Lackawanna County correctional officer is no longer a suspect in a sex scandal.

A judge dropped all charges against Paul Voglino of Carbondale. He’s one of seven officers accused in a prison sex scandal that is alleged to have happened several years ago.

Voglino was accused of having sexual contact with a woman on at least two occasions while she was behind bars between 2002 and 2003.

Voglino maintained his innocence during court proceedings, even turning down a plea deal. He tells Eyewitness News he is asking for his job back.