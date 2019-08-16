Chaos during fire response in Wyoming

WYOMING, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Chaos during a fire response in Luzerne County leaves a firefighter, police officer, and another man injured.

Crews were called to the 8th Street Laundromat in Wyoming just after midnight. Fire officials tell us two firetrucks collided while responding, injuring one firefighter.

While crews were putting out the fire, 29-year-old Michael Inman entered the building looking for his belongings. When police attempted to escort him from the building, he allegedly engaged in a struggle with an officer and was arrested.

“When they pulled him out of the place, he left his wallet and cellphone in there, so he got his wallet out and he wanted his cellphone, so they’re trying to keep him out,” Fire Chief Christopher Mercavitc explained. “He barged in and got into a scuffle with some of the firemen and two of the police officers.”

Inman and another officer were injured. Both were transported to a hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Inman faces several charges following the alleged altercation.

State Police Fire Marshalls are investigating the cause of the fire.