Changes to Pennsylvania fireworks law could be coming

Pennsylvania lawmakers are looking to revisit a two-year-old law that legalized bottle rockets, roman candles, and other consumer-grade fireworks.

This comes after numerous complaints from public safety officials who had to deal with many firework-related issues. Several lawmakers believe the 2017 fireworks law didn’t have first responders in mind. Many of those first responders also want to see the changes reversed.

“If people continue to be inconsiderate about it and do things the wrong way, yes, unfortunately if people can’t be adults and do what’s right, we are not going to have a choice but to change the law,” Sergeant Brian Wilbur with Springettsbury Township Police said.

State Senator Kirstin Phillips-Hall from York County said she would consider pushing legislation to repeal the law.