(WHTM) — Pennsylvania voters will receive slightly different mail-in ballot materials for the 2024 primary election.

The Shapiro Administration announced Monday that the redesigned materials will be sent out before the 2024 primary election with the goal of decreasing voter confusion, reducing the number of rejected ballots, and increasing processing efficiency for county election workers.

To address these problems, the new materials will include redesigned envelopes and revised instruction sheets that seek to better explain to voters how to properly fill out and return their mail-in ballots.

According to the Department of State, mail-in voters should expect to see the following:

New, more easily identifiable secrecy envelopes on a yellow background, with watermarking to discourage stray marks.

Coloring to make it easier for voters to distinguish the inner and outer envelopes.

Standardized full-page instructions with helpful graphics to depict the order of envelope placement.

A pre-filled “20” at the beginning of the year on the outer envelope to alert voters to write the current date, not their birthdate, in that field.

Coloring on the return envelope to highlight fields the voter must complete in the voter declaration including signature and date.

Colorized outer return envelopes to help post office employees expediently identify and deliver ballots mailed close to Election Day.

Uniform blue ink on outgoing mail ballots.

Counties will also be able to decide whether or not to use a hole punch on the outer return envelope, to help election workers determine when an inner secrecy envelope is missing.

The redesign will also seek to make mail-in ballots more uniform across the state’s 67 counties.

According to the department, counties rejected about 17,000 mail-in ballots in the 2023 primary, or 2.8% of the total 597,000 mail-in and absentee ballots cast. Counties also rejected about 21,800 in the 2020 general election, and approximately 23,700 mail ballots in the 2022 general election.

The most common reasons for mail-in ballot rejection in the 2023 primary election included receipt after Election Day (46.8% of all rejected ballots), lack of a date (20.3%), lack of a secrecy envelope (14.9%), incorrect date (8.4%), and lack of a signature (4.7%).

“Governor Shapiro has made it clear that the Commonwealth should help people succeed, not get in their way. In each election cycle since 2020, when no-excuse mail-in voting was implemented in Pennsylvania, we have seen thousands of mail ballots not be counted because of unintended technical errors voters made when completing their ballot,” Secretary of the Commonwealth Al Schmidt said. “The Shapiro Administration is committed to giving every eligible Pennsylvanian the opportunity to cast their vote and make their voice heard. Our hope is that these new materials will better assist voters in making sure their completed mail ballot packet is filled out correctly and can be counted.”

“Voting by mail is a safe, secure, and accessible way for Pennsylvanians to participate in the election process,” Schmidt added. “We have worked with counties, vendors, and the Center for Civic Design to develop these new mail ballot materials to improve voters’ compliance with the instructions so their vote can be counted.”

Pennsylvanians who have questions about voting can call the Department of State’s year-round voter hotline at 1-877-VOTESPA, or visit vote.pa.gov.