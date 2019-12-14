Changes coming to National Suicide Prevention & Mental Health Hotline number

(WBRE/WYOU) A death investigation comes as the Federal Communications Commission goes forward with changing the National Suicide Prevention & Mental Health Hotline number.

The federal agency is looking at changing the number from 10 digits to just three. We can all remember 211, 411 or the most common for emergencies, 911. The FCC is now looking to add a fourth, called 988.

“Three digits is much easier, especially when you’re in a crisis,” Northeast Suicide Prevention Initiative Vice President Kathy Wallace said.

Wallace heard about the deaths of Christina and Olivia Tyler in Bear Creek Township Friday. She’s the vice president of the Northeast Suicide Prevention Initiative, the only one of its kind in Lackawanna County.

“It has so much stigma attached to it that people don’t talk about it, they’re afraid to talk about it, they’re afraid to tell someone they are feeling this way,” Wallace said.

Wallace volunteers to bring awareness to the fact that more than 2.2 million people called 1-800-273-TALK, the National Suicide Prevention & Mental Health Hotline last year.

“It’s so critical to interrupt that way of thinking when you are suicidal,” Wallace said.

“When somebody is really thinking about suicide, they’re traditionally, not always, is a little moment or two of regret or thought maybe I should try and help myself,” psychiatrist Dr. Matthew Berger said.

Berger says every second counts. U.S. Congress passed the National Suicide Hotline Improvements Act of 2018 Thursday, allowing the FCC to designate a short number for the hotline, allowing those who are at most risk an easier access to help.

“If less challenging to get to the help, the better off they are. The one thing we do know, if someone truly wants to hurt themselves, they are not going to dial any number,” Berger said.

Before the FCC launches the new number, it will have to write all the rules and telephone and internet companies will have 18 months to make network changes to add 988 to the call list.

Wallace says not only should a person in crisis call for help, but also family, friends, or colleagues can call for someone dealing with mental health issues.