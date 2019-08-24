Changes coming to Little League World Series beginning in 2021

(WBRE/WYOU) — More teams will get to play in the Little League Baseball World Series in the coming years.

The Little League International Board of Directors held a news conference Saturday to talk about it. The plan approved Friday will increase the number of teams at the Little League Baseball World Series from 16 to 20 and Little League softball teams from 8 to 12. It’s set to launch in 2021 to coincide with the 75th Little League Baseball World Series celebration.

“It’s our duty. It’s our responsibility. It’s our goal to grow this game for the young men and women who play in our programs across the world,” Hugh Tanner, board chairman said.

“We recognize the value and the meaningful opportunity that the Little League World Series provides hundreds of kids every year,” Little League president/CEO Stephen Keener said.

The board also approved a series of facilities improvements to the Little League International Complex in South Williamsport.