Changes coming for Pennsylvania hunting season

Pennsylvanians preparing for hunting season will have to adjust to some changes this year.

Members of the Game Commission approved a statewide 14-day concurrent antlered and antlerless firearms season. Last year, this was only in certain parts of the state.

Sunday hunting during the archery deer and firearms bear season are now open to other species. And the start of extended bear season has been moved up to Saturday, November 27, the same day as the firearms deer opener.

For more information, visit the Game Commission website.