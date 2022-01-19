Changes coming for annual Fireman’s Carnival in Mifflinburg

MIFFLINBURG, UNION COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A volunteer fire company has announced some changes to their annual carnival that’s been going on for almost 70 years. This has sparked much debate on social media with residents.

After nearly 70 years of the Mifflinburg’s Fireman’s Carnival, the annual fundraiser, will no longer be at the town’s VFW.

“It’s been a large, large community and that’s kind of why we’re putting this out to the community. We’re up against a lot of several things,” Mifflinburg Hose Company president Chuck Klose said.

Klose says there are problems with the location and buildings that usually house the event.

“To put in a big or large amount of money to rebuild buildings, new buildings with new electrical, it’s just not feasible for us to do that,” Klose said.

But they’re not canceling the carnival. The fire department shared a post on Facebook letting residents know that they want the public’s input before making any decisions.

“We’d like to hear some ideas and just let them know ahead of this that you know, we’re not abandoning the community as far as the carnival. We’re going to do something, whether it be a street fair, a 2 or 3 day street fair or something like that,” Klose said.

The event is still several months away, but planning takes time. Klose says the department relies on this fundraiser for income.

“We probably make close to the same money we did back in the ’70’s and ’80’s. With everything expense-wise increasing, the purchase of trucks and everything, that fundraiser money just doesn’t go as far as it did,” Klose said.

The Fireman’s Carnival may not be the same, but Klose is hopeful that they’ll come up with a solution that’s even better.

That public meeting will be held at 6:30 p.m. on Thursday at the fire station.